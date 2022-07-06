RUNNING UP THAT HILL: West By Pod returns with a new format and new hosts for a look at the 2022 season

After nearly three years, West By Pod has returned to your podcast feed with a new set of hosts, a new format, and a new outlook on all things WVU.

In the debut episode, Jordan and Joel welcome you to West By Pod. Jordan runs the hill, sharing his thoughts on new uniforms, WVU’s new win number in Vegas, and Neal Brown on the recruiting trail. The guys walk through the tiers of the Big 12 and make some picks for postseason awards in the conference.

