THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Can WVU improve its situation in this round of conference realignment?

CONFERENCE REALLIGNMENT IS BACK

The college sports world is trying to grasp what is going on in the current wave of conference realignment, while also looking to the future. Does West Virginia have an opportunity to improve its situation in this round of conference realignment?

WVU President E. Gordon Gee knows that there are more moves to be made and he believes that there are opportunities opening up. Should the Mountaineers stick with the Big 12 as it looks to potentially grow westward, or can they finally get back to an east coast league while schools are shuffling around?

THE BEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia is the “Best Virginia” and its success against schools in neighboring Virginia proves it. WVU has winning records against Virginia Tech in both football and men’s basketball. The Mountaineers have a winning record against UVA in men’s basketball. WVU has also never lost to James Madison, Liberty, or VMI in football.

JEVON SIGNS CONTRACT

West Virginia men’s basketball legend Jevon Carter has signed a new NBA contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Carter has seen more playing time in Milwaukee than any other place in his professional career, and he will be staying with the Bucks for two more years.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah will likely be a Major League Baseball All-Star this season.

The West Virginia football program has gained a wide receiver commitment over Duke, Utah, and others.

AROUND THE BIG 12

The Big 12 Conference is looking to add up to six Pac-12 Conference schools.

AROUND THE NCAA

UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

