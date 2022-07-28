Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Best Virginia won the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) last night in a thrilling, 63-62, game. West Virginia men’s basketball legend Kevin Jones led the team with 10 points and scored the winning basket in the “Elam Ending” to help Best Virginia move on to the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio.

Former Mountaineer guard Jaysean Paige had a game-high 10 rebounds along with his eight points. Teyvon Myers added seven points, while Juwan Staten Sr. and Devin Ebanks each scored six points. Ebanks also had five rebounds.

Best Virginia’s next game will be on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. ET in front of a national audience on ESPN.

Football

Legg named to Lou Groza Award preseason watch list

West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has been added to the 2022 Lou Groza Award preseason watch list. The Charleston native was a semifinalist for the award, which goes to the nation’s best placekicker in college football, last season.

Preseason photoshoots are also going on for the WVU football team.

season must be close pic.twitter.com/WNQ5NZ53NG — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) July 27, 2022

Rifle

Rifle Unveils 2022-23 Schedule

The 2022-23 schedule has been announced for the West Virginia rifle team. Notable matches on the schedule include road trips to Alaska-Fairbanks and the Air Force Academy, as well as the WVU Fall Classic.

Around the Big 12

Top-10 recruit Omaha Biliew commits to Iowa State men’s basketball program, plans to ‘cement my legacy’ with Cyclones

The Iowa State men’s basketball team has secured a commitment from a top-10 recruit in the 2023 class. Omaha Biliew is ISU’s highest-ranked recruit in modern basketball.

Big 12’s NCAA Woman of the Year Nominees Revealed

The Big 12 Conference has nominated Kansas State women’s basketball player Ayoka Lee and Oklahoma softball player Grace Lyons for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Around the NCAA

Notre Dame Fighting Irish channel ‘The Hangover’ for epic Shamrock Series uniform reveal

The Notre Dame football program recently unveiled its 2022 Shamrock Series uniforms by paying tribute to the classic movie, “The Hangover.” The Fighting Irish will wear the uniforms when they play BYU in Las Vegas this fall.

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, responding to Kevin Durant trade speculation, says ‘I love our team,’ doesn’t wear GM hat

While rumors are swirling about the possibility of the Celtics going after Kevin Durant, Boston star Jayson Tatum wisely says that he’s happy with the players that his team already has on the roster.

