Football

Stills, Woods land on national watch lists | Gold and Blue Nation

A pair of Mountaineers have landed on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

WVU Sports

Zinn Leaving a Legacy of Success at WVU | West Virginia University Athletics

When you spend 12 years of your life at one place you tend to put down some roots, and that was definitely the case for Keli Zinn.

Lyons Names Oakes Senior Associate Athletics Director | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons has named Natasha Oakes as the Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) for the Mountaineers

Pat White secures spot on L.A. Chargers coaching staff | WV MetroNews

Former WVU signal caller Pat White is headed back to the National Football League. White has been named an offensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Best Virginia balanced and efficient in 89-79 victory over Herd That | WV MetroNews

Best Virginia believes its defense can measure up to any competition in The Basketball Tournament. Should West Virginia’s alumni-based squad continue to display the offensive efficiency it did Tuesday against Herd That, a lengthy and memorable run could be in store over the next week.

Best Virginia holds off Herd That to make regional final | Gold and Blue Nation

The Basketball Tournament wanted West Virginia’s biggest in-state rivalry in this year’s TBT, and it surely didn’t disappoint.

Around the Big 12

Big 12 Football: X-Factor for Each Team Heading into 2022

There will be plenty of intrigue around the country this year given the amount of turnover at major programs and the Big 12 is a particularly interesting conference to be watching.

Big 12 Football: 2022 Trap Game for Each Team | Heartland College Sports

Sure, there are games on the docket that immediately jump out as potential pitfalls, like Alabama coming to Austin or the annual Bedlam matchup in Norman this year, but what about the games that fans, and even teams, tend to overlook.

Around the NCAA

The National Media Continues to Try and Bail Out the Pac-12 | Heartland College Sports

Another day means another journalist pushing a false narrative about the Pac-12, a conference that is on the verge of crumbling, but seems to be full of life, according to some.

Big Ten could expand beyond additions of USC, UCLA, says commissioner Kevin Warren, if it adds 'additional value' to conference | ESPN

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said further expansion beyond USC and UCLA is possible, if done for the right reasons, and the league will take a "bold" approach toward major changes in college athletics.

Longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says college football 'in a really precarious place,' requires oversight from one stabilizing voice | ESPN

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, the nation's longest-tenured FBS head coach, said Tuesday at Big Ten media days that he's as concerned as he's ever been about the path college football is on right now.

The Washington Commanders Investigation and Dan Snyder’s Summer at Sea | The Ringer

After avoiding a subpoena while on his mega-yacht, Snyder will finally meet with Congress this week about the Commanders’ toxic workplace culture. But it’s a jury of his fellow owners who could determine what will come next—and what kind of precedent that would set.

Apparently, it’s a throwback week. Noel Devine and Pat White have both made the news, so it’s only right to keep it going with another Mountaineer favorite.

I wonder what 6’6” 240 is up to these days...

