West By Pod continues Deep Dive series, this week covering Baylor and Texas Tech

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and tortillas.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) open up this week with a quick chat about College Gameday’s appearance for the Pitt game. The guys then dig into the Baylor Bears, the defending Big 12 champ and preseason favorite in the media poll. The guys also dive into Texas Tech, who were picked to finish 9th in the league and will be under new head coach Joey McGuire.

