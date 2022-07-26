Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team will face Purdue in the first round of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Thanksgiving night. The Mountaineers will then play against Gonzaga or Portland State in the second game. The other teams that will be competing in the event are Duke, Florida, Oregon State, and Xavier. The field of top programs has a combined 202 NCAA Tournament appearances, 30 Final Fours, and seven national championships.

WVU has played the Boilermakers eight times in program history, but the Mountaineers’ only win was in 2011, when Purdue was #8 in the nation. The Boilermakers narrowly won the last matchup in 2013.

Football

O’Laughlin named to 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

West Virginia redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin has been selected for the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List for the second season in a row. The award goes to the top tight end in college football annually.

Baseball

WVU baseball commit makes future decision

Right-handed pitcher Gavin Van Kempen had committed to play baseball at West Virginia, but then he was Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Van Kempen has decided to forgo his MLB opportunity at this time to play for the Mountaineers.

Around the Big 12

Kansas’ Agbaji, Oklahoma’s Alo Named Big 12 Athletes of the Year

Kansas men’s basketball player Ochai Agbaji and Oklahoma softball player Jocelyn Alo have been named the 2022 Big 12 Athletes of the Year. Agbaji was selected as the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four after leading the Jayhawks to their sixth national championship.

Around the NCAA

Penn State QB Sean Clifford, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren discuss improving benefits

It looks like NIL money and full scholarships are not enough, as Big Ten football players are now pushing for “benefits” including a percentage of media rights revenue and medical insurance policies for former players.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitches dome for Soldier Field to entice Bears to remain at stadium

The Chicago Bears could be getting a dome and expanded seating at Soldier Field.

