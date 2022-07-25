The Shotgun/Throwdown: Best Virginia rolls Virginia Dream, showdown with Herd That looms

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

WVU Sports

WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class Selected | West Virginia University Athletics

Eight outstanding contributors to Mountaineer athletics make up the 32nd class of honorees in the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.

Leslie Named to Canada U-20 Roster for FIFA Women’s World Cup | West Virginia University Athletics

Sophomore defender Annika Leslie of the West Virginia University women's soccer team has been named to the Canada Women's National Team's roster for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Best Virginia rolls in TBT opening round | Gold and Blue Nation

An all-Mountain State matchup looms in The Basketball Tournament following Best Virginia’s 75-45 win over opening round opponent Virginia Dream.

Best Virginia pulls away in third quarter for comfortable 75-45 win in TBT opener | WV MetroNews

Any fantasy Virginia Dream had of making a run in The Basketball Tournament was erased by a smothering defensive effort from Best Virginia.

Around the Big 12

How the Big 12 Can Get Creative With Notre Dame and NBC | Heartland College Sports

Is there anything that the Big 12 Conference can do to entice Notre Dame to leave its partnership with the ACC and join the Big 12?

Texas Tech Football: Cactus Emoji Awoke Red Raider Nation | Heartland College Sports

The Cactus Emoji controversy has awoken Red Raider Nation in Lubbock.

Chris Klieman on College Football: 'Evolve and Adapt and Adjust' | Heartland College Sports

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman knows that you can either complain about change or find a way to roll with it.

Around the NCAA

Tennessee receives whopping NCAA Notice of Allegations for Jeremy Pruitt violations | Sports Illustrated

The former UT football coach, his wife and members of his staff took part in 18 allegations of blatant recruiting misconduct, the report stated.

Report: Celtics engaged in trade talks with Nets for Kevin Durant | CelticsBlog

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Nets and Celtics have engaged in trade talks that would send Kevin Durant from Brooklyn to Boston, but the wording is very specific.

MARIO ALFORD RETURNS THE MISSED FIELD GOAL TO THE HOUSE!!!@SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/OjxgmZw0FB — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 25, 2022

