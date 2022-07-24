How to watch Best Virginia vs. Virginia Dream in The Basketball Tournament

Best Virginia is back for their third appearance in The Basketball Tournament, entering the field as the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia regional. They’ll take on Virginia Dream, a first-year team looking to make a statement in their first tournament showing.

So what is The Basketball Tournament?

It’s the winner-take-all $1 million tournament comprised of 64 teams. They’re playing in 8 regionals across last weekend and this, and will have an elite eight next weekend in Dayton.

Is there anything different about it?

They use FIBA rules for goaltending, meaning players can knock a ball off the rim.

The game is played in four 9-minute periods.

They use the Elam Ending, which stops the clock after the first whistle inside of four minutes. From there, a target score is established by taking the leading team’s score and adding 8 points to it. This means every game ends with a bucket.

How to watch

Date and Time: Sunday, July 24, 2022 — 7:00PM ET

Location: Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, West Virginia

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

TV Crew: Matt Martucci and Tim Scarbrough

Cable: Check your local listings

DirecTV: Channel 209

Dish: Channel 143

Degenerate Gamblin’

Odds current at time of publication and provided by DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.*

Best Virginia is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 142.5 total points.