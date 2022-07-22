The Shotgun/Throwdown: Best Virginia makes late addition ahead of TBT West Virginia regional

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Football

Woods says he has to “work harder” than ever after high marks in 2021 | Gold and Blue Nation

WVU's top corner is ignoring his preseason praise ahead of year two

Frazier’s success at center stems from champion wrestling career | Gold and Blue Nation

From All-America nods to all-conference nominations, Zach Frazier has made the most of his two seasons of college football. What if he took his talents back to the wrestling mat?

Frazier nominated for AFCA Good Works Team | Gold and Blue Nation

WVU offensive lineman Zach Frazier is one of 114 student-athletes nominated for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Do WVU commits take a hit (or get a bump) in the rankings? | EerSport

A look at the history of ratings changes for WVU commits in recent years.

Basketball

Eilert hits the ground running, hopes modern recruiting approach can pay dividends for Mountaineers | WV MetroNews

On his first day as an assistant coach for West Virginia’s men’s basketball program, Josh Eilert was recruiting at the Under Armour Association finals in Chicago.

WVU Sports

Trio Named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars | West Virginia University Athletics

Three members of the West Virginia University golf team were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

TBT’s West Virginia Regional begins Sunday | Gold and Blue Nation

They’ve spent months building a team, even making roster moves with less than a week to go. Now, it’s nearly time to hit the hardwood and compete for $1 million.

Scruggs becomes last addition to Best Virginia’s roster | WV MetroNews

Days before the start of The Basketball Tournament’s West Virginia Regional, Best Virginia added an 11th and final player to its roster.

Grove grateful for experience with Dodgers during 'whirlwind' of 2022 season | WV MetroNews

Every young baseball player dreams of making it to the Major Leagues, but the odds are far-fetched. Former Wheeling Park High School and West Virginia University ace Michael Grove is one of a chosen few.

Kyler Murray Got Paid. Now the Pressure Is On. | The Ringer

The Cardinals gave their fourth-year quarterback a mega-extension, seemingly under the belief that this team is ready to contend. It’s an understandable plan—but one that still deserves close scrutiny.

The 10 Biggest Story Lines in MLB’s Second Half | The Ringer

Can the Yankees challenge the single-season wins record? Will Juan Soto actually be traded? And are the Mariners set to snap the longest playoff drought in all of North American sports?

‘Nope’ Isn’t Easily Digested. That’s Why It Works. | The Ringer

Whereas ‘Us’ had the feeling of a director straining to outdo his prior achievements, Jordan Peele’s third film strikes a perfect balance between inspiration and perspiration

Five Things to Expect From ‘House of the Dragon’ | The Ringer

HBO’s first ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel is still a month away, but a recent trailer and other features offer clues as to the show’s themes—and dragons

