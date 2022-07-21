ESPN Gameday to Open 2022 Season with Backyard Brawl

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will open in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1 for the return of the Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 21, 2022

I’ve basically held my breath when it comes to getting hyped up for the 2022 season but now even I might have to start putting my old gold and blue glasses on and listening to Country Roads because ESPN is coming to Pittsburgh and will feature the return of the Backyard Brawl as it opens the 2022 season. This will be the fourth time that the Mountaineers have been featured on Gameday. The Mountaineers are 0-3 when featured but each game has been a classic.

The first time they were featured was during Dana Holgorsen’s 2010 season when the LSU Tigers came to Morgantown. Maurice Claiborne broke our hearts but that third quarter was one of the loudest moments in Mountaineer history.

The next time Gameday came to Morgantown, we taught ESPN the real words to Sweet Caroline and Clint Trickett was beheaded by TCU.

Finally the last time that the Mountaineers were on Gameday was once again against the hated TCU Horned Frogs when somehow David Sills, a wide receiver for West Virginia, committed pass interference on this play