Alek Manoah dazzles in All-Star Game debut | WV MetroNews

The Dodger Stadium crowd and an expanded national television audience were treated to the pitching prowess and personality that Alek Manoah put on display at Monongalia County Ballpark just a few years ago.

alek manoah mic’d up on the mound?? — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 20, 2022

I cannot begin to tell you how much I enjoyed Alek Manoah being mic'd up while striking out the side in the All Star Game. That was baseball porn. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 20, 2022

Alek Manoah is a g. Love that guy. That was great. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 20, 2022

I have never come around on a idea as fast and as hard as I did on miking Alek Manoah. I hated it at first and by the end I believe it deserves an Emmy. — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) July 20, 2022

Why does Alek Manoah look like he's being interviewed after winning six consecutive games of beer pong pic.twitter.com/UTC3ZUOfGf — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 20, 2022

alek manoah is like if you turned your idealized nostalgic memories of morgantown into a person — the smoking musket (@smokingmusket) July 20, 2022

Football

WVU’s Brown Likes What He’s Got Returning on Defense | West Virginia University Athletics

Neal Brown said last week at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, that he believes this year's defense could be the best he's fielded since taking over the West Virginia head coaching reins in 2019.

Basketball

Eilert Named Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach | West Virginia University Athletics

Josh Eilert, who has spent the last 15 seasons on Mountaineer basketball staff, including serving as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, has been named assistant men's basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today.

Baseball

Braithwaite Picked on Final Day of MLB Draft | West Virginia University Athletics

Fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite of the West Virginia University baseball team was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 16th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

