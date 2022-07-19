The Shotgun/Throwdown: Two Mountaineers selected in MLB Draft

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Two West Virginia baseball players have been selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

Right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters was drafted in the fourth round, 124th overall, by the Oakland Athletics. The Bland County, Virginia, native played at WVU for three seasons and played in 42 games during that span. He earned seven wins and had an ERA of 5.27 during his college career. This season, Watters struck out 75 batters and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention distinction.

Center fielder Victor Scott II was selected in the fifth round, 157th overall, by the St. Louis Cardinals. Scott stole 38 bases this season, which led the Big 12 and helped him finish with a career total of 62 stolen bases. He had six home runs and 47 runs batted in, while hitting .278 this year. Scott also started in every game for the Mountaineers during the past two seasons. Over the course of his WVU career, he had 100 hits and 79 runs scored.

This was the first time since 1971 that WVU had two players drafted in the first five rounds. Head coach Randy Mazey also boosts his number of Mountaineers drafted to 34 with the addition of Watters and Scott.

Football

Brown: “it’s all about feel” when choosing QB1

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is trying to get a feel for which of his quarterbacks should be the starter this season. Can returning quarterbacks Garrett Greene and Goose Crowder compete with Georgia transfer JT Daniels and incoming freshman Nicco Marchiol? Brown doesn’t plan on setting a deadline for when to name the starting quarterback, because he believes that it will be clear to the entire WVU team who the starter should be when the Mountaineers begin practicing together during fall camp.

Volleyball

WVU Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

The West Virginia volleyball team has earned the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the sixth year in a row. There are also seven Mountaineers on the team with individual academic awards.

Myers set to rejoin Best Virginia

Best Virginia has a last-minute addition to the TBT roster, with former West Virginia guard Teyvon Myers joining the team. The always energetic Myers has been playing overseas, after finishing his career at WVU.

Around the Big 12

Texas Tech Red Raiders football players to receive 1-year, $25K NIL contracts from the Matador Club

A Texas Tech collective is signing 100 football players to $25,000 NIL deals. In return, the Red Raiders will complete community service.

Texas, Oklahoma athletic directors say no change in Big 12 exit date

Oklahoma and Texas are still planning on leaving the Big 12 Conference for the SEC in 2025. Both schools say that they want to do the “honorable thing” and fulfill their commitments.

Around the NCAA

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: ‘No sense of urgency’ for league to expand beyond 16 teams

The SEC might be happy at 16 teams, for now. Even though the Big Ten Conference has joined the “super conference” arms race, the SEC does not intend to make any additional moves yet.

Duke Blue Devils, Arizona Wildcats agree to men’s basketball series for 2023 and 2024

The Arizona and Duke men’s basketball teams will face off in Durham, North Carolina, in 2023 and Tucson, Arizona, in 2024. The two programs haven’t played each other since 2013.

James Harden says he’ll take ‘whatever is left over’ from Philadelphia 76ers in next contract

NBA guard James Harden wants the Philadelphia 76ers to focus on building their roster instead of paying him. Harden is more concerned with competing for a championship at this point in his career.

