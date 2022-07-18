The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia focused on the Backyard Brawl

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Football

The Backyard Brawl Has Mountaineers’ Full Attention As Opener Looms | West Virginia University Athletics

Brown said his team's attention has been on the Panthers from the moment they returned to campus following last year's disappointing Guaranteed Rate bowl loss to Minnesota. What better way to get a bad taste out of your mouth than by facing your longest and most bitter rival?

Top WVU players agree: Tony Mathis is "lights out" | EerSports

Players discuss RB Tony Mathis.

WVU's young defense "heading in the right direction" | EerSports

Young defense is ready to step up.

Improving o-line, upgraded QB play, and a new offense for WVU | EerSports

Players discuss the new WVU offense.

Baseball

Ben Hampton named Cape Cod League All-Star | Gold and Blue Nation

West Virginia rising junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named an All-Star of the famous Cape Cod League.

Braithwaite's big number(s) may add up to offer relief | EerSports

A year ago, Trey Braithwaite was pitching in the Cape Cod League and wondering if he'd get drafted. He was also new to West Virginia's baseball program after four years at Navy. Major League Baseball's draft came and went without anyone calling his name, but that does not mean that no one called.

McBride, Knicks finish runner-up in NBA 2K23 Summer League | Gold and Blue Nation

McBride, the 2021 second-round pick out of West Virginia, finished Sunday’s NBA 2K23 Summer League Championship Game with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Best Virginia wins TBT tuneup over WVU-Tech | WV MetroNews

Best Virginia is eight days from beginning its quest for the one million dollar TBT prize in Charleston. The WVU-based alumni team defeated West Virginia Tech, 100-60 in an exhibition game at Fairmont State University.

WVU 'brotherhood' brings Best Virginia players together | Gold and Blue Nation

Players who have played for Bob Huggins share a bond. That bond is a similar type of playing style and toughness that only comes from “The Bear.” Some know it as a “treadmill mentality,” whereas others know it as the West Virginia way, or just simply as Huggins’ style of coaching.

Players new and old to Best Virginia gelling ahead of TBT run | Gold and Blue Nation

While The Basketball Tournament got underway across the country on Saturday, Best Virginia still has another week before it will play its opening-round game of the TBT.

Home Run Derby 2022: Predictions, rules, bracket, and TV time for MLB slugfest | SB Nation

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby.

Rory McIlroy’s Agony and Cam Smith’s Ecstasy at the Open Championship | The Ringer

While Smith spent Sunday dominating the Old Course to win his first major championship, McIlroy saw perhaps his best opportunity in eight years slip away. How’d it happen? And where do both golfers go from here?

Major Harris Way unveiled in Pittsburgh’s Hill District | WBOY

Before he terrorized collegiate defenses and became a hall of famer, Major Harris grew up in the Steel City’s Hill District. Friday, he was honored in his hometown, as the City of Pittsburgh unveiled a new name for the intersection of Reed Street and Elmore Street: Major Harris Way.

