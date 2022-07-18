West By Pod deep dives Kansas and Texas, talks Big 12 Media Day

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and Applebee’s NIL deals.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) start this week’s episode off discussing the depth chart and Big 12 Media Day. The guys continue their deep dive series, this week covering the Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Longhorns.

