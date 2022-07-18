 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

West By Pod deep dives Kansas and Texas, talks Big 12 Media Day

Don’t let this distract you from the fact that Kansas beat Texas in football last year.

By Joel Bracken and Jordan Pinto
/ new

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and Applebee’s NIL deals.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) start this week’s episode off discussing the depth chart and Big 12 Media Day. The guys continue their deep dive series, this week covering the Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Longhorns.

Follow @West_By_Pod on Twitter and send in your thoughts about previous deep dives or topics to discuss on next week’s pod, deep diving Baylor and Texas Tech.

—————

Subscribe to West By Pod and all of The Smoking Musket’s audio offerings and leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | iHeart | RSS

More From The Smoking Musket

Loading comments...