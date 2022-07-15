The Shotgun/Throwdown: Dante Stills’ decision to return could lead to huge year

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Football

"Mature" decision could lead to "huge year" for Stills | EerSports

When West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills announced that he was returning for another season in Morgantown, the news shocked a lot of fans. The WVU legacy was coming off an All-Big 12 season, and seemed poised for the start of his professional football career. Instead, he chose to return to college, in large part to the feedback that he got from the NFL.

Brown has high hopes for WVU’s “blue-collar” defense | Gold and Blue Nation (WBOY)

The Mountaineer defense has been a backbone for West Virginia through its up-and-down three seasons under Neal Brown, but the upcoming season, he says, might be its best.

WVU Sports

McCabe and Cashin Qualify for World Athletics Championships | West Virginia University Athletics

Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe and alum Amy Cashin of the West Virginia University track and field team have qualified for the 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24.

Zerwas Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year | West Virginia University Athletics

Former West Virginia University volleyball standout Lacey Zerwas has been nominated for the 2022 Woman of the Year Award, announced by the NCAA on Thursday.

Eddins Named Associate Head Tennis Coach | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia University tennis head coach Miha Lisac announced the elevation of coach Jacob Eddins to associate head coach on Thursday.

Around the Big 12

Yormark inherits unique situation as the Big 12 navigates new conference compositions | WV MetroNews

Brett Yormark is still two weeks away from officially being on the job as the new commissioner of the Big 12 Conference. He is expected to assume the post around August 1. The new leader of the league has already been pressed into service regarding the dominant issue in the college sports landscape — new combinations in the ‘Power 5’ conferences.

Yormark on securing the collegiate crown jewel: media rights | Gold and Blue Nation (WBOY)

The Big 12’s new commissioner already has his eyes on the prize. During his introductory press conference Wednesday at Big 12 Football Media Days, incoming commissioner Brett Yormark underscored the importance of the league’s upcoming negotiations for new media rights.

What the Big 12’s coaches said about realignment | Gold and Blue Nation (WBOY)

Although coaches around the conference are preparing for another tough campaign, the blaring debate of conference realignment seeped into this year’s Big 12 Media Days.

Around the NCAA

Breaking down noteworthy rule changes in college football | Gold and Blue Nation (WBOY)

Several noteworthy rule changes are in place ahead of a new season of college football.

