Football

Mountaineers in Arlington for 2022 Big 12 Media Days | West Virginia University Athletics

Coach Neal Brown and players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier, Dante Stills and Charles Woods will be participating in day one of the Big 12

Baseball

WVU RHP Ouderkirk transfers to Penn State | WBOY

A WVU relief pitcher is leaving the program.

Kluska announces departure from WVU baseball | WBOY

After two seasons as a Mountaineer, infielder Mikey Kluska has found a new home. He announced Monday that he is continuing his baseball career at the University of Richmond.

WVU Sports

Report: WVU's No. 2 athletics administrator Keli Zinn bound for LSU | WV MetroNews

According to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, WVU’s second-in-command in the athletic department will be leaving Morgantown for LSU.

Burchell to Play for Great Britain in Maccabiah Games | West Virginia University Athletics

Fifth-year senior forward Adam Burchell of the West Virginia University men's soccer team travels to Jerusalem, Israel, to play in the 2022 Maccabiah Games with the Maccabi Great Britain Football Team.

2022-23 Golf Schedule Revealed | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2022-23 golf schedule.

Miles McBride willing to do whatever it takes to play for Knicks | New York Post

Miles McBride isn’t concerned about his role, that the signing of Jalen Brunson could limit his opportunities. The young point guard has one singular focus: Earn playing time.

Bills Rumors: Former 1st Round Receiver Could Miss Roster | Heavy

The Bills added some speed and versatility with the signing of 32-year-old Tavon Austin this offseason. He is expected to compete for a job both in the receiving corps and as a return specialist, but The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted that Austin will be on the bubble and a likely candidate to be cut before the season starts.

Around the Big 12

Can the Big 12 Position Itself as No. 3 in Conference Hierarchy? | Heartland College Sports

With the changing landscape in college athletics, can the Big 12 position itself as the third-most profitable conference in America?

Big 12 Football Media Days 2022: Top Storylines to Watch | Heartland College Sports

Here are the top five storylines to watch heading into 2022 Big 12 football media days.

2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team | Heartland College Sports

Here is the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 football team from Heartland College Sports.

Around the NCAA

SDS sources: SEC wants to end expansion race, stay at 16 teams | Saturday Down South

The preference of the SEC presidents is to not expand beyond 16 teams, multiple industry sources tell Saturday Down South.

College Football Can’t Be Killed. But It Can Be Changed for the Worse. | The Ringer

Following USC’s and UCLA’s deal to join the Big Ten, and rumblings that more moves are on the horizon, it’s clear that those in charge of college football don’t understand—or care about—what makes the sport great.

Seven Burning Questions Ahead of the 2022 Open Championship | The Ringer

What should we expect from Tiger Woods? Just how magical is the Old Course, really? And who will win? That and more from our Open Championship preview.

Richard Jefferson became an NBA ref for a night and got booed mercilessly | SB Nation

He got a taste of what it’s like being an official.

A Ranking of Matt Damon’s Best Cameos | The Ringer

Scotty doesn’t know, but Damon is the modern master of popping up in movies

