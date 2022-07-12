 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ICYMI: West Virginia assistant Erik Martin accepts head coach position at South Carolina State

Martin had been on Bob Huggins’ staff since their days at Kansas State

By WVUNite
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After 15 years with the West Virginia Mountaineers, assistant basketball coach Erik Martin has accepted the head coaching position at South Carolina State. Martin came to the Mountaineers in 2007, when he joined head coach Bob Huggins upon his return to his alma mater. Martin also coached at Kansas State and Cincinnati State.

“It’s difficult to move, because we have been here in Morgantown a long time. We have roots here,” Martin told BlueGoldNews.com. “But I’ve said this a couple of times — I am ready to be a head coach. I want to be a great head coach, but before you can do that you have to be a head coach. So this as time for it, I’m getting that opportunity, and I am very happy with it. But it will be tough to leave.”

South Carolina State finished last year at 15-16 and is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Good luck coach!

