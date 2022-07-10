Former Mountaineer ace Alek Manoah named to 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The former West Virginia Mountaineer pitching ace Alek Manoah was added to the American League lineup for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday, where he’ll be representing the Toronto Blue Jays in his first-ever All-Star appearance.

The 24-year-old leads Blue Jays starters with nine wins and a 2.34 earned run average, ranking third among American League pitchers in both stats.

Manoah is just the second West Virginia Mountaineer to be named to the MLB All-Star Game, joining Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means who held that honor in 2019.

Manoah was drafted by the Blue Jays with the 11th pick of the 2019 draft, after posting a 9-4 record for the Mountaineers in his junior season. Manoah finished that season with a 2.08 ERA in 16 appearances, including two complete-game shutouts, earning the title of Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air on FOX.