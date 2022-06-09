THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Could Alek Manoah be an MLB All-Star?

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

COULD MANOAH BE AN MLB ALL-STAR?

Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah is continuing to have great success in the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays. The American League starter is 7-1 this year with an ERA of 1.81, making him one of just five starting pitchers with an ERA under 2.00. He has also started in 11 games this season, and in nine of those games he pitched allowed two or fewer earned runs in at least six innings of play.

Voting for the All-Star game in now open, so support this former Mountaineer by casting your vote!

JAZZ TO INTERVIEW MAZZULLA

Just as fans were starting to consider the possibility of former West Virginia guard Joe Mazzulla returning to Morgantown to coach the Mountaineers after Bob Huggins retires, the current Boston Celtics assistant coach has been listed as a candidate for the Utah Jazz head coaching job. There are a lot of candidates for this open position, but the early interest in Mazzulla shows that he could have a bright coaching future in the NBA, which could prevent him from returning to the college game.

TRACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

West Virginia track star Ceili McCabe is set to run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinal at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships tonight. The redshirt freshman enters the event ranked first in the Big 12 and second nationally. The NCAA will provide a live stream of the events, and McCabe is set to compete at 9:24 p.m. ET.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

What tier does West Virginia’s quarterback situation fall in for this upcoming football season?

Head coach Dan Stratford has his 2022 signing class for the West Virginia men’s soccer team.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Oklahoma and Texas will represent the Big 12 Conference in the NCAA Baseball Championship Super Regionals.

AROUND THE NCAA

Louisville has promoted Josh Heird to be its athletic director.

