THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Two Mountaineers make 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CANDIDATES

West Virginia has two candidates on the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. Former consensus All-American defensive back Aaron Beasley and head coach Jim Carlen are the two Mountaineers on the ballot.

Beasley led the nation in interceptions in 1994 with 10 and was a two-time All-Big East defender. He also holds the WVU record for career pass breakups with 38.

Carlen went 25-13-3 during his four years at WVU from 1966-69. He then coached for five seasons at Texas Tech and sever years with South Carolina.

EBANKS JOINS BEST VIRGINIA

Former Mountaineer forward Devin Ebanks will join the West Virginia men’s basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, at The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer. Ebanks will join fellow 2010 Final Four competitors Kevin Jones and John Flowers. He played two seasons at WVU, averaging 12 points per game during his second season, before playing for three years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ebanks and Best Virginia will be playing an exhibition game at Fairmont State on July 16th.

WOMEN’S SOCCER SCHEDULE

The West Virginia women’s soccer team will start its 2022 season by hosting an exhibition against Pitt. The Mountaineers’ schedule also features notable non-conference games against Clemson and Indiana at home, and road games at Penn State, Auburn, and Georgetown.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Former West Virginia guard Taz Sherman has been invited to work out with the Washington Wizards.

Two West Virginia tennis players made the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) doubles rankings of the season.

AROUND THE BIG 12

The Big 12 Conference broke its record for revenue with $426 million during the 2021-22 school year.

AROUND THE NCAA

