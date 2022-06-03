THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Major Harris gets a street named after him

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

MAJOR HARRIS STREET

West Virginia football legend Major Harris is getting a street named after him. The street connects Elmore Street and Bently Drive in the Hill District of Pittsburgh, which is near where Major grew up. The College Football Hall of Fame quarterback is very thankful for the honor, just as he appreciated his jersey retirement at WVU last fall.

A dedication ceremony for the naming of “Major Harris Street” will occur on Friday, July 15, at 3 p.m. EST at the corner of Elmore Street and Bently Drive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

HOME ATTENDANCE RECORDS

The West Virginia baseball team broke its single-season attendance record this year. The Mountaineers had over 52,600 fans visit Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark during their 23-game home schedule. The 2,290-attendance average per home game is also a program record and is the first time that WVU has averaged over 2,000 fans at its home games. The Mountaineers, who missed the NCAA Tournament after being eliminated from the Big 12 Conference Tournament, won 17 of their 23 home games this year.

DEFENSIVE BACK TRANSFER

The West Virginia football team will be adding a defensive back transfer from James Madison. Fifth-year senior Wesley McCormick will join the Mountaineers this fall with one year of eligibility remaining.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The West Virginia wrestling team has signed a pair of recruits that were state champions in high school.

Former Mountaineer guard Jonnie West is in the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, as the team’s Director of Pro Scouting.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Baylor and Gonzaga will face off in South Dakota this basketball season.

AROUND THE NCAA

The Nick Saban/Jimbo Fisher feud is over according to Jimbo.

