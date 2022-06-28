THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Emmitt Matthews cleared to return for West Virginia

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

MATTHEWS CLEARED TO PLAY

After one year with Washington, Emmitt Matthews Jr. has been officially cleared by the NCAA to begin playing for the West Virginia men’s basketball team again this season. Matthews spent his first three years playing for the Mountaineers before his one-year hiatus out west with the Huskies. This will be his last year of eligibility.

Former Texas forward Tre Mitchell has also been officially cleared by the NCAA to play for WVU this season. Mitchell spent two years at Massachusetts before his one season with the Longhorns. He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he joins the Mountaineers.

BIG RECRUITING WEEKEND

After another big recruiting weekend, the West Virginia football team is moving up in the 2023 recruiting rankings. WVU’s four commitments on Saturday moved it up to 15th in 247Sports’ national recruiting rankings. Three of the four commitments were legacy players: Corey McIntyre Jr., Tory Johnson Jr., and Noah Braham.

TRANSFER PORTAL CONFUSION

After just a few months at West Virginia during the offseason, former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon is back in the transfer portal, without playing in a single game for the Mountaineers. The situation shows how volatile college athletes can be in the transfer portal era.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Associate head coach Larry Harrison is encouraged by the work ethic of the West Virginia men’s basketball players.

The West Virginia baseball team has added a versatile transfer player.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Arch Manning, the top football recruit for the class of 2023, has committed to Texas.

AROUND THE NCAA

Matchups for this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge have been announced.

