THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Best Virginia prepares for TBT

BEST VIRGINIA IN TBT

Best Virginia is preparing for another shot at $1 million in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). The 2022 bracket was released this week and Best Virginia was awarded the top seed in the West Virginia regional. The team will face eight-seed Virginia Dream in the first round and could potentially play Herd That, the Marshall men’s basketball alumni team, in the second round.

Although Best Virginia is no longer just for former WVU basketball players, the team’s roster still features seven former Mountaineers. There are also a few WVU players on the coaching staff, including Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter and Da’Sean Butler.

PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12

Fifth-year senior Adrian Ell of the West Virginia volleyball team has been selected for the 2022 All-Big 12 Preseason Team. Last season Ell was one of WVU’s best outside hitters, averaging 3.47 kills per set and 0.29 service aces per set, which both ranked in the top 10 in the conference.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Keeping the new “Country Roads” football uniforms a secret wasn’t easy.

Two commits for the West Virginia baseball team have been named the Player of the Year in their respective states.

The West Virginia football team defeated Pitt the last time they wore new uniforms against the Panthers. Will that happen again in September?

AROUND THE BIG 12

Logan Eggleston from Texas is projected to be the Player of the Year, according to the preseason volleyball honors for the Big 12 Conference.

AROUND THE NCAA

Louisville has picked up a commitment from the second best running back in the 2023 football recruiting class.

ODDS AND ENDS

The West Virginia Black Bears baseball team now has “Mothman at the Mon” jerseys.

