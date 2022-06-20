West Virginia Unveils Uniforms For Backyard Brawl

June 20, 1863, the Federal Government did something sports casters today still cannot do - recognize West Virginia as an independent entity from Virginia. In celebration of West Virginia Day, and the renewal of one of the best and most historic rivalries in college sports, the West Virginia Mountaineers unveiled a one-time special uniform that will be worn when the Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Panthers meet and renew their rivalry.

West Virginia, these are for you. pic.twitter.com/jahrJ8OxRr — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) June 20, 2022

The uniform will feature a white helmet, white jersey and white pant with blue and gold trim. The helmet features an outline of the state of West Virginia with the flying WV logo inside the state. The shoulders have a blue background with a road map of interstate 79, along with the country roads traveled to get to Morgantown.

Head coach Neal Brown, who will be coaching in his first Backyard Brawl said this about the uniforms

“It will be neat for our players to wear this special edition Country Roads uniform and to experience the rivalry with Pitt, this game is good for college football, and I know our players and coaches are looking forward to visiting Heinz Field and renewing this historic game.”

Athletic Director Shane Lyons echoed the sentiments about the rivalry.

“The football series with Pitt is one of the oldest and best rivalries in college football, and there was great sportsmanship and camaraderie between the two schools to get this game back on the schedule, The game is a win for both schools, and we took this opportunity to showcase the renewal with a special uniform that not only highlights the country roads of West Virginia, but the proximity between the two universities connected by Interstate 79.”

Pitt currently leads the series 61-40-3 but the Mountaineers are 16-10 in the last quarter century of meetings and currently own a 3-game winning streak.