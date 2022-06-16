THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Dante Stills named Preseason All-American

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.
PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN
Preseason college football magazines are hitting the shelves and some of them are talking about the Mountaineers. Fifth-year senior Dante Stills of the West Virginia football team has been named a Preseason All-American. The defensive lineman from Fairmont made the Second Team All-American Defense in Phil Steele’s Preseason evaluation. Stills was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, along with offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. Kicker Casey Legg and Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton made the All-Big 12 Second Team, while offensive linemen Zach Frazier and Doug Nester, tight end Mike O’Laughlin, and linebacker Lance Dixon were named to the Third Team.
BASEBALL ALL-AMERICAN
As the 2022 baseball season wraps up, West Virginia fifth-year senior Trey Braithwaite has been named to the All-America Third Team by the National College Baseball Writers Association. The right-handed pitcher finished the year with a 3-0 record, a 1.70 ERA, and eight saves in 22 appearances for the Mountaineers.
WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP
- The West Virginia football team has added a running back to its 2023 recruiting class.
- The 2022 men’s soccer schedule for West Virginia is headlined by rivalry roads games against Pitt and Sun Belt foe Marshall.
AROUND THE BIG 12
- The TCU football team has gained a commitment from a top-100 recruit.
AROUND THE NCAA
- Charlotte, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA, and North Texas will join the American Athletic Conference starting in the 2023-24 school year.
