THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Dante Stills named Preseason All-American

PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN

Preseason college football magazines are hitting the shelves and some of them are talking about the Mountaineers. Fifth-year senior Dante Stills of the West Virginia football team has been named a Preseason All-American. The defensive lineman from Fairmont made the Second Team All-American Defense in Phil Steele’s Preseason evaluation. Stills was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, along with offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. Kicker Casey Legg and Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton made the All-Big 12 Second Team, while offensive linemen Zach Frazier and Doug Nester, tight end Mike O’Laughlin, and linebacker Lance Dixon were named to the Third Team.

BASEBALL ALL-AMERICAN

As the 2022 baseball season wraps up, West Virginia fifth-year senior Trey Braithwaite has been named to the All-America Third Team by the National College Baseball Writers Association. The right-handed pitcher finished the year with a 3-0 record, a 1.70 ERA, and eight saves in 22 appearances for the Mountaineers.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The West Virginia football team has added a running back to its 2023 recruiting class.

The 2022 men’s soccer schedule for West Virginia is headlined by rivalry roads games against Pitt and Sun Belt foe Marshall.

AROUND THE BIG 12

The TCU football team has gained a commitment from a top-100 recruit.

AROUND THE NCAA

Charlotte, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA, and North Texas will join the American Athletic Conference starting in the 2023-24 school year.

