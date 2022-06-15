THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: JT Daniels thinks Morgantown is dope

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

MORGANTOWN IS DOPE

New West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels has only been in Morgantown for a few weeks this summer, but he already thinks that the city is “dope.” This is not a surprise to those who have spent significant time in the wildest college town in America, but it is a good sign that the California native is adjusting well to his new home. Daniels is also spending significant time with his teammates, especially the WVU wide receivers. Hopefully the former national champion is even more impressed with Morgantown when his first home game as a Mountaineer comes around this fall.

THIRD PLACE NCAA FINISH

Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia track and field team ran the sixth fastest time in NCAA history for the 3,000-meter steeplechase and finished in third place at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships last week. The top-three finish helped the redshirt freshman earn All-American honors for the 2022 season.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Eamon Smalls and offensive lineman Cooper Young announced their decisions to play football at West Virginia after visiting the campus this weekend.

The 2022 volleyball schedule for West Virginia is headlined by the Penn State Classic and a tournament in Hawai’i.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Cincinnati, Houston, and Central Florida will join the Big 12 Conference starting in the 2023-24 school year.

AROUND THE NCAA

North Carolina, Houston, and Kentucky look to be the early favorites heading into the next men’s basketball season.

