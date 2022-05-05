THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: JT Daniels officially signs with West Virginia

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

IT’S OFFICIAL

Former Georgia quarterback, and highly coveted transfer portal football player, JT Daniels has officially signed with West Virginia. Head coach Neal Brown announced the grant-in-aid signing of the redshirt senior this week. Daniels will presumably be the favorite to earn the starting position at WVU this offseason. UGA was 7-0 with him as the starting quarterback, but his playing time was limited due to injury. During his college football career, so far, JT has 4,840 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in just 21 games. Hopefully Daniels will stay healthy and continue his winning ways when he joins the Mountaineers this fall.

CLOSE WIN

The West Virginia baseball team narrowly defeated Charleston, 3-2, on Wednesday. The Mountaineers were down by one run in the bottom of the ninth, but junior Kevin Dowdell hit a home run to tie the game and sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook batted in the winning run. WVU returns to Big 12 Conference play this weekend, when it hosts #18 Texas in a three-game series that will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

5TH QUARTER

The 5th Quarter Program for the West Virginia football team has received a $1.6 million gift from two WVU alumni, John and Elaine Chambers, which will help create more educational opportunities for football players. The Mountaineers that apply and are chosen to participate in the program that the Chambers are providing will have opportunities to learn from internships, expert educational speakers, career preparation resources, cultural field trips, support staff, and designated workspaces.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Former West Virginia men’s basketball player Jevon Carter had two points and one rebound in 19 minutes of play for the Milwaukee Bucks in their Game Two blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team has signed top guard prospect Imarianah “Mari” Russell.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is focusing on the Big 12 until his school actually makes the transition to the SEC.

AROUND THE NCAA

College football coaches are preparing to propose transfer windows in the late fall and spring to help with roster management around the transfer portal.

