THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Emmitt Matthews Jr. returns to West Virginia

GUESS WHO’S BACK

After one season away from Morgantown with the Washington Huskies, Emmitt Matthews Jr. is returning to West Virginia to conclude his college basketball career. The move was shocking, but well received by WVU fans. Matthews made the announcement with this amazing video on Twitter last week:

During his one season with UW, he averaged 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. When Matthews was at WVU for his first three years of college hoops, he averaged 6.4 points per game and shot 40.2% from the field. The fifth-year senior will have one year of eligibility remaining.

NFL SIGNINGS

For the first time since 2007, the West Virginia football program did not have a single player selected in the NFL Draft. While the end of the draft streak is disappointing for WVU, two Mountaineers were able to sign contracts after the draft as rookie free agents. Running back Leddie Brown signed with the San Diego Chargers and safety Sean Mahone signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown had a career-high 1,065 rushing yards this season, along with 13 rushing touchdowns, 216 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception. Mahone had a career-high 81 tackles and two interceptions for the Mountaineers this year.

HBO DRAMA

The new HBO show “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” has inaccurately depicted West Virginia and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West in a greedy attempt to make the show more entertaining. West has called the portrayal “deliberately false” and has demanded a retraction and an apology. He is also considering suing HBO. Many reporters and colleagues have joined West in stating that the portrayal is wildly unrealistic.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

After going undrafted, West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae has received an invitation from the Arizona Cardinals to attend the team’s rookie minicamp.

The West Virginia baseball team has added a midweek game against Charleston on Wednesday evening in Morgantown.

AROUND THE BIG 12

2021 WAC men’s basketball Player of the Year Fardaws Aimaq has transferred from Utah Valley to Texas Tech, but he has also entered his name into the 2022 NBA Draft.

AROUND THE NCAA

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has been penalized for violating NCAA rules regarding countable coaches.

Maryland football coach Michael Locksley has agreed to a five-year contract extension.

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. is the third UK men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

ODDS AND ENDS

The Golden State Warriors were able to steal Game One against the Memphis in the NBA’s Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

