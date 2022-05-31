THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Joe Mazzulla advances to the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

MAZZULLA AND THE CELTICS

Former West Virginia guard Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics are heading to the 2022 NBA Finals, following their Eastern Conference Finals win over the Miami Heat. Mazzulla has been an assistant coach with Boston for three seasons and has started to become one of the more visible assistants, commonly joining head coach Ime Udoka on the sidelines to give instructions to the Celtics.

Mazzulla’s success as an assistant coach with Boston could make him a potential target for future head coach position openings. WVU could also be giving him a call when Bob Huggins decides to retire.

MCCABE TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe is the lone Mountaineer from the West Virginia track and field team to advance to the NCAA Championships. McCabe finished in third place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase quarterfinals. She entered the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Championship ranked first in the Big 12 and second nationally in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The NCAA Championships will start on June 8th in Eugene, Oregon, and McCabe will begin semifinals competition in her distance event on June 9th.

TALENTED FOOTBALL ROSTER

Head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia football program have been putting together some of the top recruiting classes in school history. Will Brown and the Mountaineers be able to turn these talented rosters into stellar seasons?

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The running back depth chart for the West Virginia football team should be stacked this fall, with redshirt junior Tony Mathis Jr. and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon leading the way.

The West Virginia baseball team will miss the NCAA Tournament.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Five-star basketball recruit Elijah Fisher has committed to Texas Tech.

