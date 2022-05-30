West Virginia Baseball Left Out Of Field of 64

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball season has come to an end after they were not selected in the field of 64 for the College Baseball World Series. The Mountaineers, who set a program record with 14 Big 12 conference wins, had one of the tougher schedules in the country this season as they faced 35 games against opponents who were above .500 including 19 who were in the top 100. Despite the challenges on the season, the Mountaineers never lost three straight games, but a two game losing streak to end the season in the Big 12 Tournament ultimately proved to be their undoing.

While not making the field stings for the program, Randy Mazey said early in the season that he felt the club was at least a year away from being a contender. The fact that the team contended early in the season and defined itself with speed and savvy rather than power and strikeouts proved to be a winning formula. The Mountaineers finished the year with 156 stolen bases, 38 coming from Victor Scott II.

Despite the disappointment, the Mountaineers future looks bright. Freshman JJ Wetherholt finished the year with a .308 average. McGwire Holbrook enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, hitting .327 with a .401 on-base percentage. Sophomore Ben Hampton carried an ERA at 3 for half the season before fatigue caught up with him. Freshman Grant Hussey provided 11 homeruns in 54 games. Watch out 2023.