THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: West Virginia starts Big 12 Championship play

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

After sweeping Kansas State to close out the regular season, the West Virginia baseball team will start the Big 12 Championship today with an opening game against #22 Oklahoma at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. The Mountaineers enter the tournament as the six-seed, while the Sooners are the three-seed. WVU won one of its three regular season games against the Sooners. This game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at approximately 8:30 p.m. EST.

The winner will face the winner of #8 Texas Tech versus Kansas State, while the loser will play the loser of the TTU/KSU matchup.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Fifth-year senior Trey Braithwaite and senior outfielder Austin Davis of the West Virginia baseball team have been named to the 2022 All-Big 12 First Team, while sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. This is the first time since 2014 that WVU earned multiple first-team selections. Infielder JJ Wetherholt and pitcher Chris Sleeper were both selected for the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. Redshirt junior Noah Short, junior pitcher Jacob Watters, sophomore pitcher Ben Hampton, and Wetherholt also earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The West Virginia football team has gained a JUCO defensive back, Jaylon Shelton, who will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Former West Virginia linebacker David Long has been named one of the NFL’s “best kept secrets.”

Former Mountaineer pitcher Alek Manoah is continuing to light it up with the Toronto Blue Jays.

AROUND THE BIG 12

The Big 12 Conference saw a decrease in revenue over the previous fiscal year.

AROUND THE NCAA

College football coaches, and West Virginia natives, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have started a feud that is headlining college football news.

