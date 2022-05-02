Georgia Tech DL Mike Lockhart Transfers to West Virginia

The West Virginia coaching staff continues to add pieces as it looks to make sure 2022 is nowhere near like the previous three years. Today, the coaching staff has added defensive lineman Mike Lockhart from Georgia Tech. AT 6’-4” and 300 pounds, Lockhart brings the ability to stuff the run in the middle and clog up lanes, allowing the defensive to be more disruptive and more chaotic as it looks to ascend to the top of the Big 12.

Lockhart, a redshirt sophomore, has been in the portal since February and was looking for a home with more stability after the Yellow Jackets went 3-9 last season and coaching changes were imminent.

The Alabama native appeared in 12 games for the Yellow Jackets last season, logging nine total tackles, 1.5 TFLs (tackles for loss) and 0.5 sacks. He appeared in 25 total games across three seasons at Tech, making seven starts with 28 tackles.