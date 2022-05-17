THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Bob Huggins continues 2022 transfer portal domination

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

HUGGY BEAR FIGHTS BACK

After struggling to adjust to the college basketball transfer portal last year, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has shown that he can adapt this spring. Huggins has added multiple power-five transfers to his roster, including the return of Emmitt Matthews and the newest edition of Tre Mitchell from Texas. While some want to criticize Huggy Bear and his staff, they have shown that they can attract some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Hopefully the new additions on the roster help the Mountaineers return to their winning ways next season.

JEVON CARTER CONCLUDES NBA SEASON

Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer went with questionable veterans over his younger guards, like former Mountaineer Jevon Carter, and the Bucks were ultimately eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Despite the decrease in playing time during the NBA Playoffs, Milwaukee seems like a good fit for Carter, as he averaged 17.7 minutes per game since joining the team.

MCCABE LEADS WEST VIRGINIA TRACK TEAM

The West Virginia track and field team had nine athletes earn All-Big 12 honors at the conference championship this past weekend. Ceili McCabe led the way for the Mountaineers by winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the second consecutive year. In the 1,500-meter, WVU redshirt junior Hayley Jackson placed second and senior Mikenna Vanderheyden finished in sixth place.

AROUND THE BIG 12

General Booty is joining the Oklahoma football program this fall.

AROUND THE NCAA

Tennessee and Virginia will face off in Nashville to start their 2023 football seasons.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket