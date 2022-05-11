THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Jacob Watters named National Player of the Week

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

NATIONAL HONORS

West Virginia starting pitcher Jacob Watters was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper after his fantastic performance against #18 Texas. The right-handed junior struck out a career-high 15 batters in the Mountaineers’ first game against the Longhorns in a doubleheader. 15 strikeouts are the most by any WVU pitcher since April of 2019. The Bland County, Virginia, native was also able to hold UT to just four runs and seven hits in 6.1 innings of play. Despite the great effort by Watters, the Mountaineers lost this Big 12 series 1-2.

CONFERENCE HONORS

Watters wasn’t the only West Virginia baseball player to earn an award this week. Redshirt junior Dayne Leonard was named the Big 12 Conference Co-Newcomer of the Week. The transfer infielder hit .400 with two extra-base hits, two runs scored and six RBI in four games last week.

BACKYARD BRAWL

The WVU baseball team hosts Pittsburgh tonight in the final Backyard Brawl game of the season. The Mountaineers and Panthers split their first two games this year. This rivalry game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Texas baseball player Ivan Melendez has been named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week.

AROUND THE NCAA

The NCAA Board of Directors has released new NIL guidelines regarding involvement of boosters.

