THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: West Virginia adds power-five guard Erik Stevenson

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

PORTAL ADDITION

West Virginia men’s basketball coach, and newly named Hall of Famer, Bob Huggins has already made the first offseason addition to his roster by gaining a verbal commitment from former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson. Stevenson averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while starting in every game for the Gamecocks this past season. He also shot 98.4% from the free throw line and 33.3% from three-point range. Hopefully the addition of Stevenson shows that Huggins is starting to get the hang of the transfer portal and will continue to improve WVU’s roster as the offseason continues.

BIG 12 HONORS

Fifth-year senior Trey Braithwaite of the West Virginia baseball team has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The right-handed reliever pitched a total of 5.2 innings in WVU’s road series win over #12 TCU. He allowed zero hits with a 0.00 ERA and struck out six batters. The former Navy pitcher was also named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week.

PORTAL PROGRESS

Braithwaite is just one example of how West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey has adapted to the transfer portal era. By adding experienced players through the portal this offseason, Mazey was able to replenish his bullpen and bring in pitchers that could help the Mountaineers win games this baseball season.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown knows that his program is creating a positive culture where they are doing everything that they can to make their players successful.

The West Virginia golf team concluded the regular season with 10th place finish at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Texas infielder Ivan Melendez was named the National Player of the Month for March.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has received a new 10-year contract.

ODDS AND ENDS

The Phoenix Suns continue to lead the NBA’s Western Conference, while the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are battling for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket