They did it again! Homefield Apparel adds three brand new designs to WVU collection

The Internet’s favorite brand has done it again! Homefield Apparel just added three brand new t-shirt designs to their vintage West Virginia Mountaineers collection, including a campus exclusive design.

These new designs are available at the WVU Pop Up Shop on the Mountainlair Green today (4/28) and tomorrow (4/29) from 10AM until 4PM. If you’re unable to make it to the WVU Pop Up Shop, fret not! The PRT Ride of the Future and the Jewel of the Mountains designs are both available as part of the WVU collection over on Homefield’s website.

Homefield’s specialty is tapping into what a school’s fans care about and identify with. They go through each school’s archives and history to find the best logos, mascots, memories, and stories to tell. From top to bottom, the collection is excellent. You could order any three things from the store randomly and you wouldn’t be disappointed.

The WVU collection now features 18 designs across hoodies, t-shirts, tank tops, and crewneck sweatshirts, including these three new fantastic designs.

As a personal aside, I own more shirts and hoodies from Homefield than I care to admit and can attest to the fact that these are without a doubt the most comfortable t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies you will ever wear. Homefield’s products are printed on high-quality garments with extreme comfort in mind. Your body will thank you.

Again, here is the link to buy these wonderful t-shirts and sweatshirts that will make all of your friends jealous...unless they buy some too.