THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: West Virginia gets one win over #8 Texas Tech

BASEBALL WIN

The West Virginia baseball team was able to get one win in its Big 12 Conference series at #8 Texas Tech this past weekend. After losing the first two games on Saturday, the Mountaineers blew out the Red Raiders on Sunday, 15-4. WVU had a one-run lead going into the ninth inning and exploded in the final inning with 10 additional runs. Fifth-year senior pitcher Chase Smith earned his first win as a Mountaineer. WVU returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts Penn State in a “Gold Rush” game. That midweek non-conference matchup will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

GOLD-BLUE GAME

The Gold-Blue spring football game on Saturday gave West Virginia fans an opportunity to see how the team is progressing this offseason.

While the scrimmage wasn’t the most electric game to watch because of the practice-like feel at times, the WVU offense did show signs of being more aggressive and explosive than it has been in past seasons under head coach Neal Brown. It seems like new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is already having a positive impact on that side of the ball.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Graeson Malashevich, Zach Frazier, Doug Nester, and Jared Bartlett were named the 2022 Iron Mountaineers at the Gold-Blue game.

West Virginia baseball now has 130 stolen bases this season, which is the second-most in college baseball.

11 Mountaineers had top-five finishes at the Mountaineer Showcase and Virginia Challenge last week.

AROUND THE BIG 12

At this year’s spring football game, Oklahoma unveiled its new statue of Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Kansas men’s basketball star Ochai Agbaji will be entering his name into the 2022 NBA Draft.

AROUND THE NCAA

The transfer portal is backfiring on many of the players that are more concerned with their personal agendas, rather than their teams’ success, as only 54% of FBS players who entered the portal enrolled at a new school in 2020 and 2021.

ODDS AND ENDS

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics sent Kyrie Irving and the Nets home crying, as Boston won Game Four on Monday night to sweep Brooklyn.

