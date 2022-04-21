THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: West Virginia baseball wins Backyard Brawl at PNC Park

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

BACKYARD BRAWL

The West Virginia baseball team won this season’s second iteration of the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mountaineers needed extra innings to defeat the Panthers, coming away with a 3-2 win after 11 innings of play. WVU had seven hits and 10 steals, which adds to their record-breaking number of stolen bases this season.

The Mountaineers return to action this weekend when they travel to Lubbock for a series against #8 Texas Tech. All three games in this Big 12 Conference series will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

GOLD-BLUE GAME

Head coach Neal Brown has not fully decided on the format of West Virginia Gold-Blue Spring Football Game this weekend. Brown plans on letting the Mountaineers play an exhibition-style game in front of their fans, but he doesn’t plan on letting them tackle the entire time to help avoid injuries. The game will be played this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Milan Puskar Stadium.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

New West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels was one of the biggest names in the college football transfer portal this offseason.

Another transfer, tight end Brian Polendey, is hoping to become a more complete player when he joins West Virginia this year.

West Virginia’s new women’s basketball coach, Dawn Plitzuweit, has brought in transfer guard Kyah Watson from her old team at South Dakota.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall is transferring to Texas.

Former Temple point guard Jeremiah Williams is transferring to Iowa State.

Baylor baseball player Kyle Nevin has been named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week.

AROUND THE NCAA

The NCAA has denied North Carolina defensive end Tomari Fox’s appeal of a yearlong suspension for using a banned substance.

ODDS AND ENDS

It looks like Devin Booker could miss the next two games for the Phoenix Suns with a hamstring injury.

