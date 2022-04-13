WVU-Pitt Add Four Dates For Backyard Brawl

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Panthers have announced that the Backyard Brawl will have four more dates added to one of college football’s best rivalries. Currently, the Mountaineers and Panthers are scheduled to resume play this season, on September 1, 2022 and will play four straight years from 2022 through 2025. Just announced are dates forthcoming in 2029, 2030, 2031, and 2032.

More. Backyard. Brawls.



Pitt, West Virginia add four more games to one of college football's great rivalries.#H2P » https://t.co/qgBlVTUgUG pic.twitter.com/bxB2P7hWDt — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) April 13, 2022

The rivalry, which dates back to October 26, 1895 is the 14th oldest rivalry in college football. Pitt leads the all-time series 61-40-3. From 1943-2011 the series was played each year without a break. Since 1983, West Virginia is 18-9-2 against the Panthers and have currently won 3 straight dating back to the 2009 game when Pittsburgh was ranked #8 at the time.

The two teams last played on November 25, 2011 when West Virginia beat Pitt 21-20 to secure a piece of the Big East Championship which vaulted them into the BCS Orange Bowl where they went on to beat Clemson 70-33.