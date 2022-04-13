BREAKING: QB JT Daniels Commits to WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers appear to have found their quarterback of the immediate future as former USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels has announced his commitment to the Mountaineers. Daniels, a junior, was in Morgantown over the weekend as he decided between Oregon State, Missouri and the Mountaineers for his final playing destination and luckily for West Virginia, being the last of the three visits appears to have paid off.

Earlier this year, Neal Brown announced that he had hired former USC Trojan Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrel to run the offense and that hire appears to have been the tipping point for Daniels.

“The relationship with Graham Harrell set the stage,” the elder Daniels told 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “Between Graham and Neal Brown, we feel like we have everything we need at West Virginia. They feel like they have a quarterback that can help them win games, not just manage them. JT can do that [in] this offense.”