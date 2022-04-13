WVU Baseball Declaws Penn State 8-4

West Virginia won their 6th straight game yesterday and moved to 21-10 on the season after dropping the Penn State Nittany Lions 8-4 in a mid-week game. The Mountaineers got started early when Victor Scott tripled and later scored on a McGwire Holbrook single to take an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the third inning, the Mountaineers put the game out of reach with a 7-hit, 6-run inning that made it 7-0 and took the air out of the stadium. Tevin Tucker started the inning when he singled and then advanced to second on an error by the pitcher. Austin Davis bunted for a single and quickly the Mountaineers had two speed threats at the corner. JJ Wetherholt grounded out and pushed Tevin Tucker across to make 2-0.

Then came Victor Scott, who continues to have a great senior season. Scott’s double scored Davis to make it 3-0. A Scott stolen base followed by another Holbrook single and it was quickly 4-0 with only one out in the inning. Braden Barry would single and he and Holbrook would score on a Dayne Leonard single. Grant Hussey would bring Leonard in to score with a double but was tagged out trying to make it a triple.

Penn State would get on the board in the fourth inning with a double and a homerun to make it 7-2, but West Virginia would answer right back with a Austin Davis single, JJ Wetherholt single and Victor Scott single that scored Davis to make it 8-2. Penn State would get another two run homerun in the bottom of the fifth inning but that would be as close as the Lions would get.

Starter Tyler Strechay pitched 2.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 runs against 2 strikeouts. Aidan Major got the win with 1.2 IP of scoreless relief.

The Mountaineers will host Oklahoma State in Big 12 play on Friday night in Morgantown. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.