Bob Huggins Adds Two Transfers

In the span of just a few hours, the West Virginia Mountaineers added two impact transfers to their roster as they begin deconstructing and rebuilding their roster. A week ago, the Mountaineers added Power 5 transfer Erik Stevenson and today they added Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint and JUCO big man Mohamed Wague.

Joe Toussaint, a 6’-0” 190 pound guard from The Bronx, NY was ranked as the No. 6 player in the state of NY in 2019 and in three seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 15.6 minutes while playing in all 98 games and starting 41 of them. In three years at Iowa, Toussaint has averaged 93 assists per game compared to 52 turnovers.

JUCO big man Mohamed Wague was originally committed to UMass but ended up in the junior college ranks where he earned first Team NJCAA All-American honors. Last year at Harcum College, he averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. His played helped Harcum to a 32-3 record last year and the Elite 8 of the NJCAA Tournament.

Per Eersports.com, Wague becomes the fourth commitment of this class, joining Josiah Davis, Josiah Harris and Pat Suemenick. Previously committed Fede Federiko and WVU have chosen to mutual part their commitment.