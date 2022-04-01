Akheem Mesidor Elaborates on Decision

Mike Casazza of EerSports.com spoke with Akheem Mesidor, who recently decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Despite the recent media conference and public speculation, I have decided to transfer for my overall well-being and in pursuit of a better environment for my development on and off the field,” Mesidor wrote. “These last 48 hours have been extremely challenging and at times I felt unsafe on campus.”

“Everybody messaged me on social media insulting me and my family,” he said. “Also, not too long ago, one of our teammates was stabbed, so what could really happen?”

They all loved me when I was at West Virginia and sacrificing my body out there,” he told 247Sports. “Now that I want to find a place that’s a better fit for me, I’m public enemy No. 1. Everyone on the outside looking in doesn’t know what I’ve done and what I’ve sacrificed for West Virginia football. I’m rarely in trouble. I stay off those lists. I’m always on time. I work extremely hard. Whatever is required of me, I do it and do it to the best of my capabilities. It’s just people on the outside don’t understand that. They just see my last name on the field.”