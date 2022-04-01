 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SOURCES: Bob Huggins Finally To Enter Hall of Fame

The WV GOAT is finally where he belongs

By WVUNite
West Virginia Spring Game 4-29-2011 Photo by David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images

West Virginia Mountaineers head basketball coach Bob Huggins has been announced on Twitter as an inductee to the 2022 Class of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Huggins’ long road to this final destination has been coming for some time as he has been a finalist for years, falling short of whatever the voters needed to see, until he finally earned the honor that has been deserving for years. This past season, despite WVU basketball finishing the year under .500, Huggins surpassed 900 wins for his career and 350 wins at West Virginia University. He is the 4th winningest coach in NCAA basketball history, currently with 916 wins for his career, two behind Jim Calhoun (918).

Once the announcement was made on Twitters, former players and others have shared their appreciation and admiration of “Huggy Bear”.

Huggins is the second winningest coach at West Virginia, behind only Gale Catlett who coaches from 1978 - 2002 and has 439 wins to Huggins’ 326. West Virginia has made the NCAA Tournament 10 times since Bob Huggins became the head coach, more than any other coach in WVU history.

