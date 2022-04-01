SOURCES: Bob Huggins Finally To Enter Hall of Fame

West Virginia Mountaineers head basketball coach Bob Huggins has been announced on Twitter as an inductee to the 2022 Class of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Sources: West Virginia iconic head coach Bob Huggins – a collegiate coach for 45 years and two-time NCAA coach of the year – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. Formal announcements on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Huggins’ long road to this final destination has been coming for some time as he has been a finalist for years, falling short of whatever the voters needed to see, until he finally earned the honor that has been deserving for years. This past season, despite WVU basketball finishing the year under .500, Huggins surpassed 900 wins for his career and 350 wins at West Virginia University. He is the 4th winningest coach in NCAA basketball history, currently with 916 wins for his career, two behind Jim Calhoun (918).

Once the announcement was made on Twitters, former players and others have shared their appreciation and admiration of “Huggy Bear”.

About time! Congrats to the GOAT pic.twitter.com/WUJs3nN4VY — M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) March 31, 2022

Wow!!!! Congratulations @CoachHuggs!! It’s about time they recognized a real one. Every player that you coached, cursed out, made run, comforted, expedited their maturity, and help mold boys into men … we applaud you #HuggsHOF https://t.co/yzxDHkbg8o pic.twitter.com/oX3muLYMzT — Terry Nelson (@tnel33) March 31, 2022

Gabe Osabuohien on Bob Huggins’ HoF announcement:



“Happy for him, legend. It’s past due.” pic.twitter.com/jIrIVGEkuH — Ethan Bock (@ethanbock_) April 1, 2022

Huggins is the second winningest coach at West Virginia, behind only Gale Catlett who coaches from 1978 - 2002 and has 439 wins to Huggins’ 326. West Virginia has made the NCAA Tournament 10 times since Bob Huggins became the head coach, more than any other coach in WVU history.