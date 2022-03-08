THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Gabe Osabuohien named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

BIG 12 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

West Virginia fifth-year senior Gabe Osabuohien has been named the Big 12 Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Osabuohien was also honored on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team for the second season in a row. The fan favorite was the heart and soul of the WVU men’s basketball team. He became known for his relentless effort and amazing hustle plays, especially taking charges on the defensive end.

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Gabe wasn’t the only Mountaineer to earn honors from the conference. Fifth-year senior Taz Sherman was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Sherman led WVU on the offensive end this year with 18.3 points and 2.4 assists per game. He also led the team with 34.1 minutes per game.

ALL-BIG 12 HONORABLE MENTION

Senior guard Sean McNeil also received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. McNeil was the team’s best three-point and free throw shooter this season. He averaged 36.6% from three-point range and 85.9% from the free throw line.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

West Virginia wrestler Killian Cardinale won the Big 12 Championship at 125 pounds. The redshirt senior is now looking to be an All-American for the second consecutive year.

The Big 12 Outstanding Freshman of the Year, Ceili McCabe, will represent West Virginia at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Last week, West Virginia senior Kendra Combs was named the Big 12 Conference Co-Gymnast of the Week after having the best performance of her career against George Washington and William & Mary.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Kansas and Baylor will share the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title. And the bracket is set for the conference tournament, which will begin with West Virginia’s game against Kansas State on Wednesday night.

The TCU men’s basketball team improved its tournament resume with two consecutive upset wins over top-10 opponents last week.

Baylor showed that it runs basketball in the state of Texas with its 68-61 win over Texas.

AROUND THE NCAA

Longwood will be in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, following its Big South championship win over the Winthrop men’s basketball team on Sunday.

Wisconsin secured a share of the Big Ten regular season title with a 70-67 win over the Purdue basketball team last week.

ODDS AND ENDS

The NFL has suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least one full season for betting on games.

The MLB lockout will continue, and regular season series will be canceled until leaders of the MLB and the MLBPA can come to an agreement.

