Safety Saint McLeod Recovering After Stabbing

The West Virginia Mountaineers received a scary news update Friday evening when freshman safety Saint McLeod was injured in an altercation that left him with severe lacerations to the back and stomach and required surgery. The press release Saturday morning read as follows

One person is hospitalized after being stabbed in Morgantown.

The incident happened at around 1:17 a.m. Saturday in front of 314 High Street, according to Morgantown Police.

The victim has severe lacerations to the back and stomach and had to undergo surgery at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Police said the stabbing was a result of a verbal disagreement that escalated quickly.

Officers are looking for a man who fled on foot wearing a grey “puffy jacket.”