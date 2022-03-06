 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

West Virginia Adds Kicking Specialist Parker Grothaus From Florida State

New, 3 comments

Grothaus is a touchback specialist, averaging 60 yards per kickoff and almost half as a touchback.

By WVUNite
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 06 Florida State Spring Game Photo by Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The West Virginia Mountaineers will have a new face leading the kickoffs in 2022 as they received word that kickoff specialist Parker Grothaus is transferring from Florida State. Grothaus looks to help solve the kicking woes that plagued the Mountaineers last year as they finished 121st in the country (out of 130) in touchbacks [12], 128th in kickoff average and 123rd worst in out-of-bounds.

Grothaus has a strong leg, putting 29 kicks through the endzone last year and averaging over 60 yards per kickoff. In 2020, he served as the placekicker, making 100% of his extra point attempts [14] and making 4 of the 7 field goals he attempted.

Head coach Neal Brown alluded to Parker in his Thursday press conference when he said he expected to make a quick addition to the roster and looked to solve the special team woes. Special teams has been a big emphasis for Brown and his staff as he often talks about hidden yardage and wanting to win certain metrics associated with special teams, though the fruition of those desires has yet to be seen.

In This Stream

West Virginia Football Offseason

View all 25 stories

More From The Smoking Musket

Loading comments...