West Virginia closes regular season with win over TCU

Taz Sherman led the way for West Virginia on Senior Day, as the Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 70-64 win over the TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) to close out the regular season.

West Virginia never trailed in the first half after jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes. The Mountaineers led by as much as 11 points, but the Horned Frogs would fight back with a 10-2 run to close the lead to six points at the half, 39-33.

TCU continued chipping away at WVU’s lead in the second half, going on multiple runs to eventually take control of the lead, 53-51, with just under 10 minutes remaining.

The Mountaineer reclaimed a 62-60 lead off a pair of free throws from Sherman in the final minutes. WVU would close out the game by outscoring the Horned Frogs 11-3 in the final 1:47 to clinch the win.

Sherman led West Virginia with 25 points. Sean McNeil, Jalen Bridges and Malik Curry each scored 10. Kedrian Johnson added five points. Gabe Osabuohien led the Mountaineers on the glass, pulling down 10 rebounds.

The Mountaineers will take on the No. 8 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the opening game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00PM ET, with the game set to be televised on ESPNU.