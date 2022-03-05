GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 2:00PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Mark Neely and Lance Blanks

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 381, Sirius App 971

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -3, Total 136.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Fort Worth, Texas

Series History: West Virginia is 16-4 all-time in the series with TCU. The two teams met in Fort Worth on Feb. 21 with TCU coming away with a 77-67 decision. All but one meeting has been during the Big 12 regular season. WVU defeated TCU in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Big 12 Championship.

Record: 19-10 (8-9 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 12-14 (5-11 Big 12)

Head Coach: Jamie Dixon (6th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

TCU Horned Frogs: Emanuel Miller, Chuck O’Bannon, Eddie Lampkin, Mike Miles and Damion Baugh





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





