Akheem Mesidor Releases Statement About Transfer

Gold and Blue Nation! Since I can remember, I always wanted to play NCAA Football. In summer of 2020, this dream became a reality when the Mountaineers welcomed me with open arms. Few kids got a chance to live out their dreams and statistically coming from Canada, the odds were against me. I am incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to be a Mountaineer and it’s been a privilege to serve this University as a player.

Several individuals played pivotal roles during my tenure at the University and for that I am thankful.

would like to start by thanking God for his continuous guidance and strength. I would also like to thank Coach Brown, Coach Lesley, assistant coaches and the entire football staff, strength and conditioning personnel, medical and academic personnel, support staff, equipment staff and video production, for investing in me and molding me.

To all the teammates I played with, I have yet most respect for each and everyone of you!

To my mom, sisters, brother, family, friends and coaches in Canada, thank you for your unwavering support. It truly takes a village!

After discussing it with my family, praying on it and following my heart, I have decided to officially enter my name into the transfer portal. Despite the recent media conference and public speculation, I have decided to transfer from my overall well-being and in pursuit of a better environment for my development on and off the field. These last 48 hours have been extremely challenging and at times I felt unsafe on campus. I pray that you can respect my decision and support me in this next chapter. I’m excited for more opportunities to become better man, teammate, and player!

God bless and thank you!